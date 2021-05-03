HomeEliott King

Billie Eilish Stuns The Internet With Vogue Cover

Posted May 3, 2021

Billie Eilish is really intentional.  There are hardly any wasted movements when it comes to what she shares with the public.  She makes videos the way she wants to because it means something.  She releases the songs she chooses to because there is a meaning behind them.  She speaks up on topics that are important to her.  One of those topics is about body image.  For a while, you would only see Billie in baggy clothes.  Partially because that’s just her style, but also she didn’t want to be judged on her body.  Lately, she’s taken control of the narrative, most notably when she released a video of her stripping down to protest body shaming.

Now she’s done an interview with British Vogue where she talked about body positivity, her new album, and more! In the interview, she said, “My thing is I can do whatever I want. It’s all about what makes you feel good.”  And in her Instagram post, she thanked British Vogue for “respecting my vision and making this come to life.”

