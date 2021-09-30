Indy
HomeIndy

Brickworld returns to Indy this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 / 02:33 PM EST / Updated: Sep 30, 2021 / 02:34 PM EST

 

Get ready to have hours of LEGO-filled fun because Brickworld is back in Indy!

Bryan Bonahoom joined us today to share what you can expect from the event.

Brickworld Indy is here on Saturday, October 2 from 10am – 6pm & Sunday, October 3 from 10am – 5pm at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Champions Pavilion.

The entire family can enjoy an afternoon of interactive activities such as the Great Ball Contraption, seek and finds, fighting robots, etc. You can also buy your favorite LEGO sets, minifigures, and LEGO accessories from various vendors.

There will be more than 65,000 square feet of spectacular creations all built from LEGO bricks by local LEGO enthusiasts.

All tickets are single day passes and do not include parking.

* – Due to COVID we are trying to encourage people to purchase tickets online. 

 

If you purchased tickets for the 2019 show, they will be honored at this event.

If you can’t find your tickets, you can have them emailed to you again using this link.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit, brickworld.com/brickworld-indianapolis. Use the code: “WISH” for a discount.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Source: WISHTV

Brickworld , indy , Lego

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 6 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close