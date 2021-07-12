Indy
HomeIndy

Indianapolis named best place to travel by two top travel publications

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

This summer is the perfect time to invite friends and family that you’ve missed over the last 17 months to Indy!

Nate Swick of Visit Indy joined us today to tell us about the latest recognition Indy has received.

Indy was named a best place to travel in 2021 by two top travel publications, Travel & Leisure and Conde Nast Traveler.

Now is your chance to be a tour guide and an advocate for your city, as Indy has a lot to offer — from the LUME debuting at IMA at Newfields later this month, to the Indy Zoo or State Museum. You can also take it slow down at the Central Canal inside White River State Park. Perhaps, you could even purchase an Indy Attraction Pass and get access to 8 attractions at a low discounted rate.

And if your house is feeling a little crowded, book a room at one of Indy’s wonderful hotels such as the Bottleworks or the JW Marriott. Downtown weekend rates start as low as $125/night.

 

 

Source: WISHTV

 

indianapolis , indy

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 4 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close