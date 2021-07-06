Indy
HomeIndy

PopCon Indy celebrates all things pop culture

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

From your favorite super-heros, to your favorite games, Pop Con 2021 has something for everyone. Kris Keys and Carl Doninger, co-owners of Pop Con, joined us today to fill us in on what to expect from the event.

PopCon is a popular culture and comic convention coming to the Indiana Convention Center July 9-11, 2021 for its eighth annual event. The convention has reserved over 150,000 square feet of event space for thousands of attendees and vendors, creators and game developers for the three-day convention that generates millions in Central Indiana positive economic impact.

The convention will have celebrity guests, anime, costuming, fantasy, film festival, sci-fi, TV, and video gaming programming.

For more information visit: popcon.us.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

 

 

Source: WISHTV

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close