Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Ariana Grande Got Married???!!!! When? How?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Coronavirus - Tue May 11, 2021

Source: Peter Byrne – PA Images / Getty

 

 

Yes, you read that headline correctly!  Ariana Grande is officially married!!! It was confirmed by a representative which shared the news saying, “”They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

This comes as a bit of a surprise because not too long ago they were discussing plans saying it would happen in the summer and didn’t want anything too big and extravagant.  And everything is moving fast for the couple as she and her now-husband Dalton Gomez just got engaged about 5 months ago in December!

The rep also said that “It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted.” Ariana hasn’t posted anything wedding-related yet on social media but we can’t wait to see those photos!  Congratulations to the newlyweds!  Now does she still go by Ariana Grande, Ariana Gomez (which sounds like a collaboration project with Selena Gomez), or Ariana Grande-Gomez?  I think she just sticks with Ariana Grande, can’t mess up the brand lol.

Source: Buzzfeed | E! Online

Related: Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Concerts Coming to Fortnite?

Related: Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 

20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS)
20 photos
Ariana Grande , Dalton Gomez , entertainment , married

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 1 month ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 1 month ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 month ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close