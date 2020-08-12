Indy
HomeIndy

Not Wearing A Mask In Indianapolis Could Cost You $1,000

A woman wearing a face mask as a preventive measure walks on...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Mayor Joe Hogsett isn’t taking the city’s mask mandate lightly and wants residents to take it serious.

Tuesday, Hogsett and the Marion County Health Department held a news conference to announce new COVID-19 safety measures. During the conference the mayor called mask violators selfish and insulting to the families of the 3,000 Hoosiers who have died from the virus.

Hogsett then announced that those who do not wear a mask and violate the mask mandate could face fines up to $1,000.

What are your thoughts? Should the fine be this much?

Source: WISH-TV

See Also: 

Hyram’s Tips on how to Prevent ‘Maskne’

Crayola Just Launched Cloth Face Masks For Adults &amp; Children

WATCH: Bill Nye turns to TikTok to talk masks

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close