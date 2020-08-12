Not Wearing A Mask In Indianapolis Could Cost You $1,000

Mayor Joe Hogsett isn’t taking the city’s mask mandate lightly and wants residents to take it serious.

Tuesday, Hogsett and the Marion County Health Department held a news conference to announce new COVID-19 safety measures. During the conference the mayor called mask violators selfish and insulting to the families of the 3,000 Hoosiers who have died from the virus.

Hogsett then announced that those who do not wear a mask and violate the mask mandate could face fines up to $1,000.

What are your thoughts? Should the fine be this much?

Source: WISH-TV

