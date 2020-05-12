Indy
IMPD Officers Will Be Wearing Body Cams Following Recent Incidents

Indianapolis

IMPD officers will soon be wearing body cameras while on duty. This move comes days after recent police incidents in Indianapolis in which police officers were involved in fatal encounters with local residents.

Mayor Joe Hogsett held a virtual press conference in which he announced the new plan. In it, he states that body worn cameras have been talked about for years and that both the community and the police “deserve body-worn cameras.”Hogsett plans to start the implementation this summer.

Hogsett also announced the creation of a new board to review police use of force. The board will review  tasings, physical altercations, and shootings captured on the body cams. The board will include officers, but also allows civilians to be members on the board. Civilian members will be appointed by the chief of police, with one nominated by the mayor’s office, the president of the City Council and one nomination from members of IMPD.

Source: WISH TV

Protesters Gather At The Scene After Police Shot & Killed 21-Year-Old Sean Reed
18 photos

