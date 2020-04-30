Coronavirus (COVID-19)
HomeCoronavirus (COVID-19)

Marion County’s Stay-At-Home Order Extended To May 15

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

Currently Indiana has a stay-a-home order that expires on May 1st. Governor Holcomb is expected to address the order sometime soon.

However, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday morning that Marion County Health officials have plans to extend the stay-at-home order for the county until May 15th.

Don’t miss a thing! Tune into RadioNow 100.9 right now! 

With the extension, restaurants will still be able to have provide out or delivery services. Essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open. In addition to those, the new order will allow farmers markets and golf courses to reopen on May 2nd with social distancing guidelines.

See Also: Louisiana Police Use “The Purge” Siren to Alert Residents of COVID-19 Curfew

Dr. Caine, with the Marion County Health Department stated, “We are seeing some signs of progress and I would like to thank the residents of Marion County for taking the public health guidance and travel restrictions so seriously. As we promised at the beginning of this outbreak, we are closely monitoring the data and continually adjusting restrictions to reflect current trends. Still, there is more work to be done to ensure we keep Indianapolis residents safe during this difficult time.”

See Also: Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic

As of Wednesday, the state has had a total of 17, 182 positive cases of COVID-19 with 964 deaths.

Source: WISH TV

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close