Indy
HomeIndy

Indianapolis Urban League & Radio One Passing Out Food To 500 Families

Aerial view of Indianapolis downtown Indiana

Source: pawel.gaul / Getty

Empowering communities and changing lives!

Join the Indianapolis Urban League and Radio One Indianapolis as we partner with Gleaners, Second Helpings and the Children’s Bureau to distribute food to 500 families on Tuesday, April 28th, at 11am.  If you lost your job or had your income reduced due to the Coronavirus, drive by the Indianapolis Urban League located at 777 Indiana Avenue to get free food supplies for your family on Tuesday, April 28th, beginning 11am.  Drive into the Urban League parking lot of off St. Clair Avenue to get free food supplies!  First come, first serve while supplies last.

Get to the Urban League on Tuesday, April 28th, 11am and get food for your family while supplies last!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close