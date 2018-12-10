Santa Slam 2018
HomeSanta Slam 2018

Bazzi Gets ‘Stuck in an Elevator’ Hours Before #SantaSlam18 Performance [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Sunday was quite the eventful day for Bazzi.

The singer performed at Santa Slam 2018 in Indianapolis, but before he took the stage, he along with some members of his team had a slight hiccup to overcome, as they got stuck in the elevator.

When you’re on your way to a f*cking show and you get stuck in an elevator.” Bazzi said in a Instagram video of himself as he sat on the elevator floor, awaiting assistance.

Thankfully Bazzi did get out eventually get out of the elevator and make it to Santa Slam 2018 but shared his entire elevator experience on his IG story for us to see.

This is definitely a must see video — check it out above!

RELATED: #SantaSlam18: Bryce Vine Kills Drew Barrymore In A Game of “Smash, Marry, Kill” [VIDEO]

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 5 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 5 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 5 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 6 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 6 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 8 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 8 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 8 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 8 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 9 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 9 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 10 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 11 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 11 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close