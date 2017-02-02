Indianapolis Colts
Home > Indianapolis Colts

Colts Punter Pat McAfee Announces Retirement From The NFL!

10 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

Two-time Pat McAfee is walking away from the Indianapolis Colts. McAfee made the annoucement on the show Barstool Rundown, which aired on Comedy Central at midnight on Wednesday.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

After his annoucement was aired, McAfee also shared a lengthy but hearfelft message on his Twitter account, where he spoke about his decision to retire. From there he also spoke playing for the Colts and how he will be a Colts fan forever and moving forward he will still be living in Indianapolis, but working for Barstool Sports.

Given McAfee‘s comedic chops and on-camera experience, he is a natural fit for Barstool Sports,

However, there is no doubt that he will be missed by the team and the fans considering he is easily the best punter the Colts have had in franchise history.

Look At Our Biggest Colts Fans!

38 photos Launch gallery

Look At Our Biggest Colts Fans!

Continue reading Colts Punter Pat McAfee Announces Retirement From The NFL!

Look At Our Biggest Colts Fans!

comments – Add Yours
Latest
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 3 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 1 week ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 3 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 3 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 3 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 4 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 4 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 4 months ago
Playlist