Colts Punter Pat McAfee Announces Retirement From The NFL!

Breaking News: Pro Bowl Punter @PatMcAfeeShow has retired from the NFL to join @BarstoolSports Welcome aboard Pat! pic.twitter.com/E6kPt45TDi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2017

Two-time Pat McAfee is walking away from the Indianapolis Colts. McAfee made the annoucement on the show Barstool Rundown, which aired on Comedy Central at midnight on Wednesday.

After his annoucement was aired, McAfee also shared a lengthy but hearfelft message on his Twitter account, where he spoke about his decision to retire. From there he also spoke playing for the Colts and how he will be a Colts fan forever and moving forward he will still be living in Indianapolis, but working for Barstool Sports.

Given McAfee‘s comedic chops and on-camera experience, he is a natural fit for Barstool Sports,

However, there is no doubt that he will be missed by the team and the fans considering he is easily the best punter the Colts have had in franchise history.