Star Wars: Episode VIII Title Has Finally Been Revealed!

4 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Unique Star Wars Gallery Launches At Harrods For Limited Period

Last year blockbuster movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens, left us wanting more and eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this new Star Wars trilogy.

Now, we can finally stop calling the next movie Episode VIII because Disney has just announced that the next installment of the Star Wars saga will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi.  See the poster below:

Due to vague yet bold title and poster above, speculation has already begun with the main question being, who does The Last Jedi actually refer to?

So far, there are plenty of theories but nothing is confirmed. However, one thing’s for sure, we can’t wait until they drop their first teasar so we can get some footage!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in theaters on December 15.

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

