RadioNOW 100.9 (WNOU) signed on March 1, 2000 and has been the pop culture epicenter for Indianapolis ever since. Specializing in the latest Hollywood celebrity gossip, topical and intriguing promotions and only the biggest Top 40 hits in America, RadioNOW 100.9 has set it self at the top of the pop music scene in Indianapolis. That’s a fact. Expect to hear Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, Lady Gaga, Ke$ha, Katy Perry, Daughtry and more everyday on RadioNOW 100.9.

Address
WNOU-FM Speedway, Indianapolis
“RadioNOW 100.9″
21 East St. Joseph Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Phone Numbers
Business Line: 317 266 9600
Request Line: 317 239 1009
Fax Line: 317 261 4664

rayne

