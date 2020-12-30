Eliott King

Eliott is a man of many names like The Blonde Bombshelliott and Odelliott Beckham Jr. just to name a few. His on-air and social presence can be felt the moment he hits the mic or your timeline.

No stranger to RadioNow 100.9. Eliott returns home to Indianapolis from his stint as evening personality on Q102 in Philadelphia.

An Indy native, Eliott has been in radio for over a decade. He has also worked in the Los Angeles and Houston markets.

He loves sports (basketball being his favorite), music, movies, WWE, superheroes, video games, and sour patch kids. You can catch him on social media with his ridiculous videos. He strives to be an Instagram model every year and fails….every year! Listen to Eliott on Indy’s RadioNow 100.9.

