DJ Gabby Love & DJ Indiana Jones

An Indianapolis-based DJ, Gabby Love has become one of the most sought after DJs for Clubs and Events in Indianapolis and plays gigs regularly all over the country in NYC, Miami, and Washington D.C. to name a few. Her passion and knowledge of the craft can be heard and felt in her sets, filled with seamless blends and extremely creative lyric/sample associations that get the party going! Her talent for mixing genres and setting the mood, whether it is in a small lounge or playing for thousands of party-goers at festivals, is unparalleled. She has played club gigs and festivals in NYC, London (UK), Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Louisville, Denver and has DJ’d prestigious events for clients such as Gatorade, Sak’s 5th Ave., Heineken, Red Bull, and the Indiana Pacers. DJ Gabby Love joined the RadioNow 100.9 mixing staff in October 2019, and can currently be heard mixing as well as co-hosting alongside DJ Indiana Jones every weeknight from 7pm to midnight on RadioNow 100.9. For more info follow on all social media platforms: @djgabbylove

Ron “DJ Indiana Jones” Miner has been a club, mixtape, radio, and world tour DJ for over 30 years. Ron Miner’s professional career began at Hoosier Hot 96.3 in the promotion department before moving to NYC and becoming National Director, Cross Over Promotion for EMI Records. Returning to Indy to finish his degree at IUPUI, Jones dug into his DJ career as the on-air mixer for the launch of RadioNow 100.9 in 2000. Jones has recently returned to RadioNow 100.9 in January 2020 as an on-air mixer and co-hosts nights alongside DJ Gabby Love. Jones has been a DJ for the Indiana Pacers and is the Colts VIP Tailgate DJ. Ron was voted Indy’s Best DJ by Nuvo Readers in 2002, 2008, 2010, and 2012. For more info follow on all social media platforms: @djindianajones

