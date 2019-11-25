HomeEntertainment News

Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Posted November 25, 2019

Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. 2019 American Music Awards

2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 24, 2019 – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Dan + Shay in the press room at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater – PHOTOGRAPH BY P. Lehman / Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,the media,california,city of los angeles,award,press room,microsoft theater – los angeles,dan + shay,dan smyers,shay mooney,2019 american music awards

2. 2019 American Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Diplo attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,awards ceremony,music award,diplo,microsoft theater – los angeles,2019 american music awards

3. 2019 American Music Awards

2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 24, 2019 – Carrie Underwood in the press room at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater – PHOTOGRAPH BY P. Lehman / Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,press room,carrie underwood,music award,microsoft theater – los angeles,2019 american music awards

4. 2019 American Music Awards

2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 24, 2019 – Camila Cabello at the 2019 American Music Awards arrivals at Microsoft Theater – PHOTOGRAPH BY P. Lehman / Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,arrival,music,the media,city of los angeles,award,camila cabello,microsoft theater – los angeles,2019 american music awards

5. 2019 American Music Awards

2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 24, 2019 – Kesha at the 2019 American Music Awards arrivals at Microsoft Theater – PHOTOGRAPH BY P. Lehman / Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,arrival,music,the media,city of los angeles,award,ke$ha,microsoft theater – los angeles,2019 american music awards

6. 2019 American Music Awards

2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 24, 2019 – Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards arrivals at Microsoft Theater – PHOTOGRAPH BY P. Lehman / Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,arrival,music,the media,city of los angeles,award,taylor swift,microsoft theater – los angeles,2019 american music awards

7. 2019 American Music Awards

2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 24, 2019 – Billie Eilish at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater – PHOTOGRAPH BY P. Lehman / Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,the media,city of los angeles,award,microsoft theater – los angeles,billie eilish,2019 american music awards

8. 2019 American Music Awards

2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 24, 2019 – Halsey at the 2019 American Music Awards arrivals at Microsoft Theater – PHOTOGRAPH BY P. Lehman / Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,arrival,music,the media,city of los angeles,award,halsey – singer,microsoft theater – los angeles,2019 american music awards

9. 2019 American Music Awards

2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 24, 2019 – Selena Gomez at the 2019 American Music Awards arrivals at Microsoft Theater – PHOTOGRAPH BY P. Lehman / Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,arrival,music,the media,city of los angeles,award,selena gomez,microsoft theater – los angeles,2019 american music awards

10. 2019 American Music Awards

2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 24, 2019 – Post Malone at the 2019 American Music Awards arrivals at Microsoft Theater – PHOTOGRAPH BY P. Lehman / Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,arrival,music,the media,city of los angeles,award,post malone,microsoft theater – los angeles,2019 american music awards

11. 2019 American Music Awards

2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 24, 2019 – Christina Aguilera at the 2019 American Music Awards arrivals at Microsoft Theater – PHOTOGRAPH BY P. Lehman / Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,arrival,music,the media,city of los angeles,award,christina aguilera,microsoft theater – los angeles,2019 american music awards

12. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

US singer Lizzo arrives for the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,music,singer,california,city of los angeles,awards ceremony,microsoft,music award,lizzo – musician,2019 american music awards

13. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

14. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

15. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

16. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

17. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

18. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

19. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

20. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Press Room held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. red carpet

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close