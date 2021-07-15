HomeCelebrity News

Happy Birthday: 10 Photos Of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Being FINE

Posted July 15, 2021

It is actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s 35th birthday and we would be doing fans a major disservice if we didn’t celebrate him with a gallery of his best photos.

Abdul-Mateen was granted his first major role in Netflix’s The Get Down as Clarence “Cadillac” Caldwell, which was sadly canceled after the first season. Yahya received a great deal of praise for his performance in the series as the prince of the disco world.

He brought life to his role as villain Black Manta in the DC Extended Universe superhero film Aquaman. A short year later, he was cast as Cal Abar in the HBO limited series Watchmen, for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. He has since starred in a number of roles from Netflix’s historical legal drama The Trial of Chicago 7, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Black Mirror.

The New Orleans-born, Oakland raised talent is a natural onscreen, lending his talents to countless roles in a range of genres from comedy, action, and thriller. Abdul-Mateen has most recently joined the cast of Candyman, which is set to debut next month. It is also rumored that he will also take on the role of a young Morpheus in The Matrix 4.

Let’s be honest for a moment: You are not here for a fact sheet on Yahya’s acting career. It’s the handsome face and lovely physique that keeps you here and we are not mad you. We took it upon ourselves to provide you with a gallery of Yahya’s most ravishing photos to celebrate his birthday.

1. Hard Working

Source:yahya

2. A Man of Many Talents

Source:yahya

3. The Lord’s Work

Source:yahya

4. The Smile

Source:yahya

5. And Great Taste In Music

Source:yahya

6. A Family Man

Source:yahya

7. Slight Flex

Source:yahya

8. Do We Have To Say It?

Source:yahya

9. Blue Never Looked So Good

Source:yahya

10. It’s The Joy For Us

Source:yahya
