HomeSports

WWE Superstar Big E Suffers Broken Neck During ‘Friday Night Smackdown’

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

WWE Superstar Big E Suffers Broken Neck During Friday Night Smackdown

Source: FAYEZ NURELDINE / Getty


A live taping of WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown became very real for one of the wrestling organization’s superstars.

Former WWE champion and member of the popular wrestling stable The New Day, Big E, suffered a broken neck, he revealed to fans. The horrific injury happened live during a taping of Smackdown at Birmingham, Alabama, during a tag team match. Ridge Holland grabbed Big E hit him with a belly-to-belly suplex. Instead of landing on his back, Big E landed on his head, immediately ending the match. Viewers and those in attendance immediately knew something terrible had just happened.

Big E was immediately placed on a stretcher and rushed to a nearby hospital. Incredibly, Big E recorded a video while in the hospital from his hospital bed reassuring his fans that “I can move all of my digits, that’s always a good thing, strength feels fine. But unfortunately, right now, they tell me my neck is broken, so there’s that.”

Big E has been receiving an outpouring of support from the wrestling community and current and former WWE superstars. “Big E is truly one of the most incredible humans I’ve ever known. Broken neck, and he’s more concerned with how we all feel. We don’t deserve that man,” Kayla Braxton tweeted. 

Just heard about Big E. Actively saying my prayers. Wishing, hoping and praying for a full and completely recovery for this amazing man. @WWEBigE,” WWE Hall-of-Famer Mick Foley said on Twitter. 

Big E’s rise to the top was a long time coming. After his New Day partner Kofi Kingston went down with an injury, he told Big E it was his time. Big E took those words and ran with it, becoming one of the WWE’s biggest superstars, winning the NXT Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and eventually the WWE Championship.

Big E’s injury proves that while some aspects of wrestling are purely entertainment, the danger is still real. We wish Big E a speedy and complete recovery.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: FAYEZ NURELDINE / Getty

WWE Superstar Big E Suffers Broken Neck During ‘Friday Night Smackdown’  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 11 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 11 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 12 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 12 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close