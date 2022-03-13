‘Inspire HER’ Women’s History Month

1. Becca Manolov – Vice President of Customer Experience Buckingham Companies Source:Radio One Digital Becca Manolov is the curator and facilitator of engaging Buckingham’s team members through employee experience and events. She has a passion for personalized service, connecting people and creating memories. Prior to joining Buckingham, she was the director of membership sales for LA Inc., the Los Angeles Convention and Visitors Bureau. Becca’s experience in sales & marketing, hospitality, public relations, partnerships, event planning and philanthropy make her an invaluable member of the team. In 2012, she was selected as a member of The Indiana Business Journal’s “Forty under 40” and has received Buckingham’s Productive Thinker and Outstanding Performer Awards of Excellence. Committed to volunteerism, Becca supports Buckingham Foundation volunteer initiatives, community partnerships and the company’s annual Day of Service. She often serves as a volunteer and host committee member for the Indiana Sports Corporation and loves highlighting Indy as a must-see destination. Recently adding Breast Cancer Survivor to her resume, Becca shares her personal health story to help save lives while giving back time and treasure to the iWin Foundation and Indy BRA Day. Of all her accomplishments, Becca is most grateful for her husband, Manny, and two children, Lucy & George. With a life purpose of helping others, she encourages bold love and lots of laughter.

2. Casey Cawthon – Vice President of Marketing and Communications Indy Chamber Source:Radio One Digital Casey Cawthon has been a lifelong Hoosier since she was two years old. Cawthon is a two-time graduate of IUPUI, most recently with her master’s in applied communication specializing in business media. Cawthon currently serves as the vice president of marketing and communications with the Indy Chamber and recently celebrated her tenth year as an associate faculty at IUPUI. Cawthon serves on the board of directors for the Indiana Fashion Foundation, is on the Rev 2022 engagement committee, is on the New Hope of Indiana marketing committee, and has served as a mentor through Pass the Torch for Women since 2019. When off the clock, Cawthon is often searching for the newest public art installation, traveling, advocating for others, or hanging out with her son, boyfriend, and rescue dog, Einstein.

3. Kelly Young – Public Relations Director and Spokesperson for AES Indiana Source:Radio One Digital Kelly has worked in nearly every capacity of public relations throughout her career. She has built a strong reputation within the community and is sought after for her industry expertise and thought leadership. Prior to founding Baise Communications, she worked for Indianapolis’ top three PR agencies, including Borshoff, Hetrick, and Caldwell VanRiper. After successfully running her own company for more than a decade, Kelly transitioned to corporate life. She is the Public Relations Director and spokesperson for AES Indiana, which powers more than 500,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis. She drives the development and implementation of strategic communications and outreach for the company. She also is responsible for increasing AES Indiana’s engagement with the media and telling the story of how the company is accelerating the future of energy and providing customers with reliability, affordability, and sustainability. Kelly is the creator and host of Badassery Life podcast – a podcast about ordinary women doing extraordinary things. Women willing to share their stories – whether they are filled with heartbreak or amazing accomplishments. These inspiring women include social activists, moms, entrepreneurs, athletes, survivors, mentors, and more. Every woman has a unique and beautiful story about how they are living out their Badassery Life and Kelly is committed to telling those stories! Kelly serves on the Board of Horizon House and the marketing committees for Downtown Indy, Dress for Success Indianapolis and Women’s Fund of Central Indiana. She and her husband live in New Palestine, IN. When she’s not working, volunteering or podcasting, you can find her cheering for her son on the baseball diamond and supporting her daughter – a pilot-in-training – at Purdue University.

4. Martha Hoover – Founder and President Patachou Inc. Source:Radio One Digital Martha Hoover owns a successful collection of restaurants in Indianapolis, Indiana —Cafés Patachou, Petite Chou Bistro & Champagne Bar, Napolese Pizzeria, Public Greens, Apocalypse Burger and Bar One Fourteen. Founded in 1989, Hoover used premium ingredients, prepared from scratch, and partnered with local vendors and farmers — years before the phrase “farm to table” was first uttered. In 2013, Hoover created The Patachou Foundation to feed healthy meals to food insecure children in Indianapolis. To date, more than 250,000 healthy, nutritious meals have been served by The Patachou Foundation to children in its community who live with pervasive food insecurity.In 2020, Hoover was nominated for Restaurateur of the Year by the James Beard Foundation for the sixth time; Food and Wine named her “One of The Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink”, Eater named her “Empire Builder of the Year”, Vogue Magazine profiled her and the company for their sustainability practices, and InStyle Magazine named her to their list of “50 Badass Women”. Additionally, Bar One Fourteen was named one of the Best Bars in the US by Esquire Magazine, Café Patachou was named one of Restaurant Hospitality’s Top 25 Coolest Concepts, and Patachou

5. Mel McMahon Stone – Co-Founder of Indiana Originals and Indiana Gifts Source:Radio One Digital Mel McMahon Stone is an entrepreneur, podcast host, radio and television personality, and local business activist. She co-founded Indiana Originals (now known as IndianaOwned.com), a promotions and branding company for Indiana-owned businesses in 2014. In 2020, she co-founded Indiana.Gifts, an online gift shop featuring products made by Indiana companies. She is a graduate of Indiana University and Keller Graduate School of Management and holds several certificates. In addition to her duties running her companies, she is the Executive Producer of the WIBC Radiothon for The Salvation Army, a WISH Influencer for Make-A-Wish, and a licensed foster parent. She is a past board member of the Indiana Chapter of the TEARS Foundation, her high school alumnae association, and Hoodox, a documentary streaming service featuring Indiana filmmakers. She acts as a consultant to several nonprofits and local small businesses and is a proud member of the 2013 IBJ Forty under 40 class, NAWBO, and the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce. She is the 2021 Emerging Entrepreneur Award recipient from the National Association of Women Business Owners and a 2022 nominee for Indy’s Best and Brightest presented by Junior Achievement of Central Indiana. She is also returning to the Better Business Bureau Board of Directors and joining the Executive Committee to serve another term.

6. Amie Martens – President and CEO of Laura Kopetsky Tri-Ax Source:Radio One Digital As President and CEO of Laura Kopetsky Tri-Ax, Amie is dedicated to carrying on the family legacy of reliability, capability, and customer service that the company has come to be known for over the last 40+ years. Striving to honor the values and reputation Laura Kopetsky built since founding the company in 1980, Amie guided the company through the challenges of 2020 to a record year of profitability. A woman of many talents, Amie is as comfortable in a courtroom as she is in the driver’s seat of one of the largest woman-owned trucking companies in central Indiana. Amie earned her law degree in 2007 and became a valued member of the Marion County Prosecutor’s office. She continues to make contributions to the legal community in Indianapolis, while directing her energies to serving the employees and customers of Laura Kopetsky Tri-Ax. When she stepped into the role of President and CEO, Amie was already well equipped to work in the material hauling industry, having literally grown up within it. Her mother started Laura Kopetsky Tri-Ax in 1980 and built it from one truck to a fleet of over 40 trucks. Amie worked in the company throughout her life, contributing to operations in multiple capacities for many years. The Laura Kopetsky Tri-Ax family is made up of dedicated people who have served the company and central Indiana for many years. The majority of employees have been with the company for over ten years, with multiple drivers celebrating over 20 years of service. With that loyalty to the company comes experience that is unmatched. Amie is committed to continuing the service Laura Kopetsky Tri-Ax is known for and is working to build on her mother’s legacy of meeting challenges head on for many years to come.

7. Malina “Mali” Simone Jeffers – Co-Founder of GANGGANG Source:Radio One Digital Malina “Mali” Simone Jeffers is Co-Founder of GANGGANG, a cultural development firm based in Indianapolis. Leveraging her 13-year track record in arts, culture and inclusive programming work, Mali works to eliminate barriers to success, especially for those in the cultural sector. Prior to her time at GANGGANG, Mali led the marketing and city engagement of a $1.3B development project in downtown Indianapolis. Earlier, Mali coordinated downtown Indy’s public art exhibitions for the Arts Council of Indianapolis, managed marketing and programs for the Madame Walker Theatre Center and worked as an independent contractor to the City of Indianapolis on Plan 2020 – the City’s bicentennial plan. In 2016, Jeffers was the project manager on the Ben Franklin Funds, raising $100M for the future of Indianapolis with the Central Indiana Community Foundation. Mali sits on the Board of Directors/Governors for Big Car, Newfields and the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Agency. She also serves on The Exchange at the Indianapolis Urban League. Jeffers is a graduate of the Stanley K. Lacy Leadership Series, a 40 under Forty recipient from the Indianapolis Business Journal and a 2015 TedX speaker.

8. Brittany Smith – Yelp’s Director of Community Campaigns for the US & Canada Source:Radio One Digital Brittany Smith is Yelp’s Director of Community Campaigns for the US & Canada. In her free time she enjoys traveling, discovering new businesses and spending time with her friends and family in Downtown Indy.

9. Aleanya Moore Source:Radio One Digital Aleanya G. Moore was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio by her grandmother in a low-income housing complex. Aleanya faced many troubling situations during her childhood including being a fatherless child, having a mother on drugs, along with not understanding or valuing her worth. During high school, she became involved in her school’s basketball team working closely with her coach Mr. Alto King. Mr. King recognized her potential and pushed her into a more positive direction in life. Aleanya decided she would be the first in her family to go to college and pursue a degree. In 2003, Aleanya moved to Cincinnati, OH and attended the University of Cincinnati. While there, she was able to find herself as a woman and gain more knowledge and the tools required to be a successful and powerful woman. She got her start in mentoring with Girl Scouts of America, the Boys and Girls Club of America, and worked with at-risk youth. Coming from an environment that lacked role models, she felt as though she could be that person to give youth the direction of change. After graduation Aleanya relocated to Indianapolis in July 2007. She worked as a Youth Counselor at the Marion County Juvenile Center. In 2011 she resigned from the Marion County Juvenile Center and began working with Indianapolis Public Schools as a Parent Liaison seeking to encourage parents support in their child’s education. Currently she is an Admissions and Outreach Counselor for Indypendence JobCorps.