HomeCelebrity News

Who The Best: Twitter Debates Tom Brady & Serena Williams GOAT Athlete Convo

Posted February 8, 2021

Inspire U: The Podcast

AUSTRALIA-MELBOURNE-TENIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty


Tom Brady did the unthinkable and obtained his seventh Super Bowl championship title On Sunday (Feb. 7), giving hope to all the old-timers out there. Serena Williams, who is currently playing in the Australian Open, is a fan of Brady but fans on Twitter are wondering who is the greatest athlete of all time between the pair.

The conversation surrounding the GOAT of sports is a complicated one to have as most of the greats in their respective sports have certain challenges to overcome that can’t be compared.

For example, Michael Jordan, considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time, won six championships with the Chicago Bulls and may have won more had he not taken time away from the game during the height of his fame.

However, NBA basketball is a team game and Jordan didn’t win those rings by his lonesome. The same can be said for Brady and the team sport of football, although at 43, which is well past the prime for most professional players, still gets mentioned due to the fact that the average age of an NFL player is 26.

Williams strikes that very interesting argument among active tennis players at 39, and still clearly one of the best in her field with 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her name.  Between health ailments, a pregnancy, and including wining one of her titles while carrying her daughter, Williams has been after Margaret Smith Court’s all-time record of 24 titles and is still devoted to matching and even besting that tally.

It goes without saying that she’s doing this all by her lonesome and we didn’t even include all of the doubles titles she won with her big sister, Venus.

As the debate rages on, we’ve collected some of the responses below.

Photo: Getty

Who The Best: Twitter Debates Tom Brady & Serena Williams GOAT Athlete Convo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close