Grammy Nominated Olivia Rodrigo has been busy and continues to bless us with amazing live performances. Her latest coming from the Austin City Limits festival where she performed “Traitor”. Even though she hasn’t gone on tour yet she’s still giving us a glimpse with performances at the AMA Awards, MTV VMAs, The BRIT Awards, and Saturday Night Live. See her latest performance from ACL below and revisit some of her best performances of the year.

Source: Rolling Stone