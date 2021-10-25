ed sheeran
WATCH: Ed Sheeran Teases Every Song Off New Album With Youtube Shorts

Ed Sheeran is getting everybody ready for his new album that comes out this week on Oct. 29.  The new album continues the math themed pattern and is entitled “=” and contains 14 songs.  Sheeran teamed up with YouTube and made 14 YouTube Shorts (Youtube’s version of TikTok) one for each song off the new album.  Each video is very different from the other but it does give us a little preview of what to expect from the new album.  Check them out and see which one you’re looking forward to the most.

 

 

Source: Billboard

1. “Tides”

2. “Shivers”

3. “Bad Habits”

4. “First Times”

5. “Overpass Graffiti”

6. “The Joker And The Queen”

7. “Leave Your Life”

8. “Collide”

9. 2step

10. “Stop The Rain”

11. “Love In Slow Motion”

12. “Visiting Hours”

13. “Sandman”

14. “Be Right”

