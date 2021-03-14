Typhoid Trigga: Trey Songz Seen Spitting In The Mouths of 2 Women, Twitter Is Disgusted

Trey Songz really should know better. There goes the crooner spitting in the mouths of two women, and Twitter has opinions, and plenty of disgust.
Maybe it’s deep fake, but there goes Twitter doing the aforementioned deed on video.
Anyway, I woke up to Trey Songz spitting in two hoes mouth this morning, wbu? pic.twitter.com/layMAnPY38
— 𝕜𝕪𝕟 (@_MacKyn) March 14, 2021
We don’t know the specifics, but do we really want to? Is the Rona still not outside? Apparently it was from a video set of a visual we will have no desire of watching when it does drop (Selena Gomez’s “Dámelo To’,” allegedly,)
Trey Songz is on set for Selena Gomez’s music video for “Dámelo To’” featuring Myke Towers!
The song is featured on Selena Gomez’s first Spanish EP “Revelación” pic.twitter.com/uOXC6XCfAj
— RJ 🔪 (@mabeImora) March 14, 2021
The irony here is that Trigga himself caught the Coronavirus back in October of last year. He even gave lip service to not being like then President Trump and taking the pandemic seriously. But then there was Trigga performing at a super spreader concert in Ohio just two months later. This guy.
Peep the reactions in the gallery.
