Tyler, The Creator Drops 6th Studio LP CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, Twitter Reacts

Tyler, The Creator has traveled far from his edgy days as one of the leading voices of the sprawling Odd Future collective to now being one of the most beloved artists of his generation. The talented rapper and producer returns to the masses with his sixth studio album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, and Twitter is discussing the new drop at length.

Now 30, Tyler Okonma has grown considerably as an artist and often tip-toes between the worlds of Hip-Hop and R&B, most evidently shown on his 2019 album IGOR for which Tyler won the Best Rap Album award at the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony. CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST is something of a return to Tyler’s rapping days when. he ran primarily with the Wolf Gang. There are still flashes of Tyler taking things musically to the left, which is one of the hallmarks of his brilliance as a producer. Still, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST has a strong Hip-Hop core in the end.

The album boasts features that include DJ Drama, 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Wayne, Teezo Touchdown, and a former OF colleague in Domo Genesis among others. Tyler’s idol, Pharrell Williams, also shows up for a track that also features Lil Uzi Vert. As is typical for Tyler, there are two singles and videos out now in support of the album in the tracks “Lumberjack” and “WusYaName” along with a teaser titled “Brown Sugar Salmon” styled like a comedy sketch. All three of the visuals were directed by Tyler’s alter-ego, Wolf Haley.

If the reaction from Twitter is any indication, Tyler, The Creator has. himself another fan favorite in CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. Check out the reactions and thoughts below.

