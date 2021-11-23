RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant led his squad to victory Monday night (Nov.22) but found himself the subject of jokes because of how ashy his skin is.

We are dead serious. It appears Kevin Durant found the one defender he is afraid of, lotion. A photo focusing on signature Nike sneakers drew the ire of Twitter when eagle-eyed users noticed his incredibly ashy skin. Durant’s legs are always covered due to him rocking a pair of tights and covering the bottom with his Nike elite socks completing the look. One Twitter user pleaded with the NBA All-Star, “Bro KD…PLEASE put some lotion on yo legs dawg.”

Kevin Durant, who loves to get active on Twitter, jokingly took the “LeBron route” when responding to jokes about his unmoisturized skin, saying in a tweet, “I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. F**k y’all.”

Now, we don’t know if Durant could have a skin condition or just forgot to lotion up. It is cold in Cleveland. But, you know Twitter is going to throw up jokes like Russell Westbrook throws up shots on the court. One user responded to Durant’s tweet, “Boo!! Did I scare you ?” along with a picture of someone using lotion.

No chill.

Maybe KD can flip his ashy situation into a dope lotion endorsement deal.

It was another one of the classic unscripted nights on Twitter. You can peep more reactions to Kevin Durant’s extraordinary level of ashiness in the gallery below.

Photo: Ron Schwane / Getty

Twitter Reacts To Kevin Durant Being Ashier Than Ashy Larry, The Nets’ Superstar Responds was originally published on cassiuslife.com