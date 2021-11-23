HomeSports

Twitter Reacts To Kevin Durant Being Ashier Than Ashy Larry, The Nets’ Superstar Responds

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Twitter Clowns Kevin Durant For His Extremely Ashy Skin

Source: Ron Schwane / Getty

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant led his squad to victory Monday night (Nov.22) but found himself the subject of jokes because of how ashy his skin is. 

We are dead serious. It appears Kevin Durant found the one defender he is afraid of, lotion. A photo focusing on signature Nike sneakers drew the ire of Twitter when eagle-eyed users noticed his incredibly ashy skin. Durant’s legs are always covered due to him rocking a pair of tights and covering the bottom with his Nike elite socks completing the look. One Twitter user pleaded with the NBA All-Star, “Bro KD…PLEASE put some lotion on yo legs dawg.”

Kevin Durant, who loves to get active on Twitter, jokingly took the “LeBron route” when responding to jokes about his unmoisturized skin, saying in a tweet, “I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. F**k y’all.”

Now, we don’t know if Durant could have a skin condition or just forgot to lotion up. It is cold in Cleveland. But, you know Twitter is going to throw up jokes like Russell Westbrook throws up shots on the court. One user responded to Durant’s tweet, “Boo!! Did I scare you ?” along with a picture of someone using lotion.

No chill.

Maybe KD can flip his ashy situation into a dope lotion endorsement deal.

It was another one of the classic unscripted nights on Twitter. You can peep more reactions to Kevin Durant’s extraordinary level of ashiness in the gallery below.

Photo: Ron Schwane / Getty

Twitter Reacts To Kevin Durant Being Ashier Than Ashy Larry, The Nets’ Superstar Responds  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

LOL

2.

Y’all have no chill.

3.

Yooooo

4.

Hooowwwwllinnng.

5.

Bruh.

6.

Hooowwwlllinnng

7.

8.

Lordt.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 7 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close