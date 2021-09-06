RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Twitter is perhaps the best place on social media to get a conversation buzzing like no other and on Labor Day morning (September 6), fans have quite the discussion brewing. A quick scan of the top trending topics on the platform features names such as Mariah Carey Mary J. Blige , and more listed.

We believe the trends started after Twitter user @Snow_Blacck asked the question, “** MEN & MEN ONLY ** – Tell me a song by a woman you sing with your whole chest [?]” on Sunday (September 5). The replies came in fast and revealed that the fellas love their R&B songstresses like anyone else.

It’s long been a myth that men just listen to Hip-Hop and frown all day but even tough guy rappers like the late, great Sean Price was a huge R&B fan and few can forget that 21 Savage is all about singing his off-key heart out along with some of his faves.

It’s a fun topic that has reminded us that the power of music is so much bigger than we could ever imagine. R&B might not have the influence on the culture broadly as Hip-Hop has but even some of the top K-Pop bands implement soaring vocals and well-placed histrionics that mark the significance of the genre.

It’s been a fun Monday so far waking to the names of these legendary songstresses. It should also be noted that Anita Baker has been named in these discussions as well and the good news is that she now owns all her masters and her music is finally available across streaming services. That’s right, we’re gonna be cleaning our homes to some classics around here.

Keep scrolling to check out some of the reactions to the trending names and go run up their music on your preferred DSPs.

—

Photo: Getty

Twitter Has Mariah Carey, Sade, Keyshia Cole & Fantasia Trending On Labor Day was originally published on hiphopwired.com