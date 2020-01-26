HomeRadio One Exclusives

TMZ Reports Kobe Bryant Has Died In Helicopter Crash

Posted 2 hours ago

2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

TMZ reports Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. TMZ has not disclosed their source of confirmation. Kobe was 41 years old.

TMZ reported a fire broke out after his private helicopter went down. They say Kobe was traveling with at least three people with 5 people confirmed dead. Reports say emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. No word if Vanessa Bryant or their children were among those on board.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office took to Twitter to report, “Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri. The 18-time All-Star who made the All-NBA Team 15 times was born to Pamela and Joe Bryant on August 23, 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Story developing.

TMZ Reports Kobe Bryant Has Died In Helicopter Crash  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

