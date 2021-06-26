HomeStyle & Fashion

9 Must Haves When Thrifting

Posted June 26, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

As we know history repeats itself and that includes fashion, accessories and home decor. What once was a hot ticket item may find it’s way back so instead of settling for the remakes, get the original from your local thrift store. Every secondhand store is one of a kind but below are 9 things that should be on your list to look through during each visit:

  1. Jeans & Workout Clothes
  2. Jewelry
  3. TV Stands & Baskets
  4. Holiday Decorations
  5. Arts & Crafts Supplies
  6. Perfume
  7. Unique Feature Pieces
  8. Dishware
  9. Tools

Checkout these YouTubers including one of my favorite thrifters The Notorious KIA’s “Thrift With Me” Playlist for some fashion and home decor inspiration in the videos below.

SEE MORE STYLE & FASHION:

9 Must Haves When Thrifting  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

1. Thrift Fashion Looks

Thrift Fashion Looks from The Notorious KIA

2. Thrift Home Decor Items

Thrift Home Decor Items with Faith Lyric

3. Thrift Fashion Looks

Thrift Fashion Looks from Marrissa Breann

4. Thrift Home Decor Items

Thrift Home Decor Items with That Sunday Kind of Love

5. Thrift Fashion Looks

Thrift Fashion Looks from Kish Burries

6. Thrift Fashion Looks Playlist

More Thrift Fashion Looks from The Notorious KIA

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close