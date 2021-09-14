These Stars Turned Heads At The 2021 Met Gala After Party

09.14.21
These Stars Turned Heads At The 2021 Met Gala After Party

Rihanna's Met Gala After Party

Some of Hollywood and music’s biggest stars showed up and showed out on the red carpet for the annual Met Gala ball on September 13 in NYC.

The yearly benefit serves as an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in the city and mark’s the opening of the Costume’s Institute’s annual fashion exhibit. This year’s theme was in celebration of the organization’s newest exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which opens to the public in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18.

Everyone from Rihanna and Naomi Osaka to Taraji P. Henson and Ciara turned heads on the red carpet with their stunning ensembles embodying the American style theme, but what did the stars dazzle in after the big event?

According to Page Six, Rihanna reportedly threw one of the best after party’s following the star-studded affair. A number of celebs traded in their fancy costumes for sleek party dresses or comfortable couture to attend the Fenty Beauty Founder’s late-night Met Gala soiree at club Davide in the meatpacking district. Reports say Rih and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky showed up to the event fashionably late. Rih wore a mesh headpiece, a black crop top, and a see-through sheer shirt. Rocky opted for a printed orange long sleeve and rocked a fuzzy oversized purse across his shoulder.

But there were a few more after-party looks we absolutely loved. Check out some of Hello Beautiful’s faves below.

1. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty

Rap star Megan Thee Stallion showed up to Rihanna’s Met Gala after-party in a neon green bodycon dress. The star walked into the event with her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine. Meg paired the bright look with black heels and a glittery mini purse.

2. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Source:Getty

Winne Harlow showed up to the occasion in an Iris Van Herpen number for Justin Bieber’s after-party.

3. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor Source:Getty

After showing off her chiseled physique in a stunning Prabal Gurung dress on the red carpet, Teyana Taylor arrived at Rihanna’s after-party in a casual hazelnut trench coat, showing off her glistening tone legs.

4. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Source:Getty

Mary J.Blige ate and left no crumbs in a cutout light-pink body con dress. The R&B legend styled the look with a pair of large door knocker earrings and accessories.

5. Kehlani

Kehlani Source:Getty

Kehlani rocked a pin-striped suit lined with a cool sequence pattern on both sleeves.

6. Anitta

Anitta Source:Getty

Brazilian singer Anitta glistened her way to Rihanna’s after-party in a matching sequin embroidered jacket and skirt.

7. Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez Source:Getty

Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez dazzled in a fuchsia one-shoulder mini dress as she left The Mark Hotel en route to Rihanna’s after-party.

8. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Source:Getty

Kim Kardashian traded in her BDSM Balenciaga suite for a slightly simpler version of the fit during the brand’s Cathédrale after-party.

