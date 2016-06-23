Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

Posted June 23, 2016

Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. MAC AIDS Fund dinner

MAC AIDS Fund dinner

US rapper Lil’ Kim at a private dinner at the Great Eastern Hotel, London, being held to celebrate and raise awareness of the M.A.C AIDS Fund. (Photo by Helen Valentine – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,celebration,rapper,uk,lil’ kim,dinner,alertness

2. MTV Europe Music Awards 2009 – Berlin

MTV Europe Music Awards 2009 – Berlin

Lil’ Kim arriving for the 2009 MTV Europe Music Awards at O2 World in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,arrival,germany,award,lil’ kim,berlin,mtv europe music awards

3. Patrick McMullan Archives

Patrick McMullan Archives

NEW YORK CITY, NY – JULY 18: Lil’ Kim attends MANDELA DAY: a 46664 Celebration Concert at Radio City Music Hall on July 18, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by JIMI CELESTE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,lil’ kim,radio city music hall,mandela day

4. MTV 2001 Movie Awards

MTV 2001 Movie Awards

Lil’ Kim at the MTV 2001 Movie Awards. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,waist up,portrait,music,movie,city of los angeles,human body part,fashion,casual clothing,award,lil’ kim,red carpet event,jeans,halter top,mtv,cleavage,chain,bikini top

5. Patrick McMullan Archives

Patrick McMullan Archives

NEW YORK CITY, NY – FEBRUARY 8: Lil Kim attends MARC JACOBS Afterparty at 24 5th Ave on February 8, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,lil’ kim

6. Lil Kim

Lil Kim

7. Lil Kim

Lil Kim

8. Lil Kim

Lil Kim

9. Lil Kim

Lil Kim

10. Lil Kim

Lil Kim

11. Lil Kim

Lil Kim

12. Pregnant Lil Kim

Pregnant Lil Kim

13. Lil Kim

Lil Kim

14. Lil Kim

Lil Kim

15. Lil Kim

Lil Kim

16. Lil Kim

Lil Kim

17. Lil Kim

Lil Kim

18. Lil Kim

Lil Kim

19. Lil Kim

Lil Kim

20. Lil Kim

Lil Kim
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 9 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close