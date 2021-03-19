The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives just as most are still attempting to process the recently concluded WandaVision series, which has greatly affected the MCU. With the journey of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes hitting the small screen, there may be less witchcraft but the grounded nature of the series apparently has some punch according to Twitter.
Without giving up any spoilers, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier focuses on the lives of Wilson and Barnes after the Avengers used all their might to take down the Mad Titan, Thanos. Of course, as some fans know, the cost was high with Black Widow and Tony Stark/Iron Man perishing in the epic final battle but, as we’ll probably soon find out in the MCU and via WandaVision, nobody is truly gone forever.
Much of the action happens in the opening scene, with the rest of the episode showcasing how the super soldier Barnes is adjusting to life in New York City with nothing or no one to fight. At 106 years of age, Barnes is attempting to navigate a new world without his best friend, Steve Rogers AKA Captain America to be a safe place to land.
Wilson, who was also close to Cap and gained the shield at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, is also reeling without the guidance and support of the original super soldier. Wilson returns to the military and tries to find purpose in that but his identity as an Avenger is both a gift and a curse at times.
Twitter is currently talking up The Falcon and the Winter Solider series on the day of its debut. We’ve got those reactions below.
—
Photo: Marvel
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier: ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Hits Disney Plus, Twitter Chimes In was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
I SWEAR BUCKY DONT LIKE THE NOTEBOOK BECAUSE OF THE BOOK HYDRA USED ON HIM I- #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/1ZNKkFhRxe— gaycrisis (@gaycrisis1) March 19, 2021
2.
The dead avengers watching from above when the new Captain America was revealed #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/i5u3t51NCD— David Campos (@David_C1215) March 19, 2021
3.
Me trying to figure out 10 people Bucky has on his phone #thefalconandthewintersoldier pic.twitter.com/FgEffnYNko— Stephanie Green (@stephm_green) March 19, 2021
4.
// tfatws spoilersw #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— sam wilson’s gf (@1979WILSONS) March 19, 2021
sam wilson is so cute im gonna cry pic.twitter.com/HWiLVRcjZl
5.
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— G | tfatws spoilers (@sugarplumbarnes) March 19, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sam’s fight scene vs. Bucky’s fight scene pic.twitter.com/VMPejVFvjb
6.
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— meg solo || tfatws spoilers (@thirteensharon) March 19, 2021
first
40 minutes last scene pic.twitter.com/8VxZp7Mk0B
7.
#thefalconandthewintersoldier spoilers— lena ⋆ tfatws era! (@asgardiancharms) March 19, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
so no one is talking about how good the credits were? pic.twitter.com/ByVPPkDgIp
8.
I LOVE HIM SO MUCH IM GONNA CRY #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers pic.twitter.com/TRCMhx9hq8— TFATWS GIFS. (@tftwsgifs) March 19, 2021
9.
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier SPOILERS— mina ⧗ tfatws era (@ballerinatasha) March 19, 2021
-
-
- pic.twitter.com/itlAXKYqz1
10.
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier SPOILERS!!— Z♡'s Sebastian||TFATWS SPOILERS (@WandaUnstable) March 19, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Steve rogers: Roblox steve rogers: pic.twitter.com/OELOFAY27O
11.
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— Pietro Maximoff (@PietreMaximoff) March 19, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
we went from this to this real quick pic.twitter.com/CFCJOePfwi
12.
Past me vs present me vs future me#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/LQHPK3SdB7— maria✨ (@mariadempseyy) March 19, 2021
13.
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers:— Andrea (@andyppi) March 19, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Me when they showed US Agent: pic.twitter.com/7uM9e2oW1X
14.
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— hayley 🦕✨ (@hayleylongacre_) March 19, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Me when I saw Marvel disrespecting Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson by giving us this pic.twitter.com/6pQzWuBsSA
15.
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier SPOILERS— alias - tfatws spoilers (@itsjustanotherx) March 19, 2021
-
-
-
Same “I’m fine” energy. pic.twitter.com/QNBau7rxY2