RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Without giving up any spoilers, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier focuses on the lives of Wilson and Barnes after the Avengers used all their might to take down the Mad Titan, Thanos. Of course, as some fans know, the cost was high with Black Widow and Tony Stark/Iron Man perishing in the epic final battle but, as we’ll probably soon find out in the MCU and via WandaVision, nobody is truly gone forever.

Much of the action happens in the opening scene, with the rest of the episode showcasing how the super soldier Barnes is adjusting to life in New York City with nothing or no one to fight. At 106 years of age, Barnes is attempting to navigate a new world without his best friend, Steve Rogers AKA Captain America to be a safe place to land.

Wilson, who was also close to Cap and gained the shield at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, is also reeling without the guidance and support of the original super soldier. Wilson returns to the military and tries to find purpose in that but his identity as an Avenger is both a gift and a curse at times.

Twitter is currently talking up The Falcon and the Winter Solider series on the day of its debut. We’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo: Marvel

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier: ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Hits Disney Plus, Twitter Chimes In was originally published on hiphopwired.com