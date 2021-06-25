HomeCelebrity News

The Way He Moves: Michael Jackson’s 5 Best Dance Music Videos

Posted June 25, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

June 25 is a day that has become quite iconic in the world of music. Some are celebrating the anniversary of Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, while others might be remembering this day as the anniversary of Prince dropping his classic Purple Rain soundtrack album.

However, everyone commemorates June 25th, 2009 as the day we lost the King Of Pop, Michael Jackson.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A man of many talents — selling millions of records worldwide being one of them — Michael Jackson truly earned his rank as one of the greatest musicians, if not the greatest, to ever walk this Earth. Of course, we all know he preferred to Moonwalk his way through life, which is why decided to take today to honor the way he moved.

Even though we’ll admit, it can be a bit sacrilegious to pick a “5 best” anything when it comes to MJ, we’re willing to create the debate for the sake of Black Music Month.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Take a look below at our picks for the five best Michael Jackson videos that show off his legendary dance moves — no particular order, but “Thriller” is definitely numero uno! Enjoy, debate and give us your own top 5 lists in honor of MJ today:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Way He Moves: Michael Jackson’s 5 Best Dance Music Videos  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. “Thriller”

As everyone has ever told you before, this is the greatest music video of all time. The dance moves alone are a prime reason why that’s a fact.

2. “Bad”

Talk about cinematic — He gave us a stellar performance and a show!

3. “Beat It”

Easily the Originator of “breath, stretch, shake.” You’d be lying if you said you never tried that foot-slide, too!

4. “Remember The Time”

Shoutout to legendary choreographer Fatima Robinson for giving MJ one of his most iconic footwork moments.

5. “Smooth Criminal”

The lean — nothing left to be said!

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close