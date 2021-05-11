HomeCelebrity News

The NY Post Hilarously Trolled On Twitter For Ridiculous Leonardo DiCaprio Tweet

Posted May 11, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Movie the Revenant premiere

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty


When the New York Post shared a story about actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his appearance in an upcoming movie on Twitter, the publication didn’t think they would be the subject of hilarious trolling and a new meme.

DiCaprio himself is no stranger when it comes to being a meme. In fact, some of his most iconic roles are still being used on Twitter to this day. So it shouldn’t come as no shock that the New York Post, a publication that is known for its headlines, instantly became one because of a ridiculous caption it posted along with one of its stories.

Monday (May 10), the New York Post’s Twitter account shared a still featuring DiCaprio and his co-star Lily Gladstone on the set of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” with the caption “Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film.”

Normally this would be another harmless tweet, but DiCaprio is very recognizable in the photo, which instantly led to Twitter trolling the hell out of the newspaper and deservingly so, and the best part some users used other DiCaprio memes to make that point.

While others were just flat out clowning the New York Post and questioned if the person who shared the tweet knew what the world unrecognizable even meant?

We’re always here for the New York Post getting trolled.

You can peep more reactions to the New York Post’s ridiculous Leonardo DiCaprio tweet in the gallery below.

Photo: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

The NY Post Hilarously Trolled On Twitter For Ridiculous Leonardo DiCaprio Tweet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

LOL.

2.

The makeup department already deserves an Academy Award.

3.

Tears.

4.

HA!

5.

LOL, exactly.

6.

7.

8.

Christian Bale is one hell of an actor.

9.

Bruh.

10.

Good question? 

11.

You think? 

12.

13.

14.

It does, immensly. 

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 4 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 1 month ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 month ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close