RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Euphoria and Storm Reid. Not only is she slaying her roles on the acting scene, but she has also done her thing when it comes to killin’ it on the red carpet. Now, the 18-year-old Atlanta native is giving us all something else to talk about. We’ve been blessed with a generation of young Black women who are going to dominate the entertainment industry and look great doing it. Among those young leaders isand A Wrinkle In Time actress. Not only is she slaying her roles on the acting scene, but she has also done her thing when it comes to killin’ it on the red carpet. Now, the 18-year-old Atlanta native is giving us all something else to talk about.

In an orange satin dress and overcoat, Storm was the opening walk for Miu Miu’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week, making her runway modeling debut. No big deal. Just a top designer’s show in the most glamorous fashion week cities. The tall, statuesque fashionista fit the brand’s aesthetic perfectly.

Beyond slaying this opportunity, over the past year Storm has given us serious high-fashion looks on the red carpet time and time again. She is no stranger to adding color, volume, and texture to her ensembles. If there are risks to be taken, she’s down to execute them.

In celebration of her 18th birthday, we’re taking a look at 10 times the teen’s fashion glow-up has been a glorious thing to witness.

The Glow-Up Is Real! 10 Times Storm Reid Killed The Fashion Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com