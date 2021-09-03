Billie Eilish , CLB , donda
The Best New Music & Videos This Week Featuring Drake, Billie Eilish & more!

Posted 15 hours ago

Some Fridays we look forward to more than the others because we are expecting certain albums.  This is one of those Fridays.  We thought we were going to get a Kanye & Drake release on the same day but that changed when Kanye West’s “Donda” dropped earlier in the week.  But all week long Drake has been teasing the release of the much anticipated “Certified Lover Boy” album.  First he dropped the cover art which featured a bunch of pregnant woman emojis.  Then he put up billboards all across the country letting people know who was going to be featured on the album.  And now it is finally here and it has the internet going crazy!  While there are lots of good tracks on there the fan favorite might be “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug.  Also in the video it has NBA Superstar Kawhi Leonard showing once again that he truly is a fun guy!

1. “Way 2 Sexy” – Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

Kanye West was the other major release this week after hosting 3 different album listening parties in football stadiums.  The last one being in his hometown Chicago in front of a replica of his childhood home.  Of course like everything Kanye does those parties and this album was surrounded by controversy and criticism.  One of the more popular songs though is “Jail” which has 2 versions.  One featuring Jay Z and the more controversial one featuring Da Baby.

2. “Jail” – Kanye West ft. Jay Z

Billie Eilish is making her Disney+ debut with her concert film “Happier Than Ever: A love letter to Los Angeles”.  Earlier this week she gave us a little preview of what that’s going to look like.

3. “Oxytocin (From Disney’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles)” – Billie Eilish

One of the brightest young stars out there is Tate McRae.  And she is one of the hardest working people in the industry and is constantly giving her fans new music.  Whether it’s sample songs she makes up just for TikTok or surprise releases like this new one with Jeremy Zucker “That Way”.   Tate McRae is very excited about this song saying, “this lil remix of that way is everything and more to me. i really hope u guys love this. jeremy is one of my favssssss. ahhhh enjoy. I LOVE YOU GUYS”

4. “that way” – Tate McRae & Jeremy Zucker

Another one of our favorite pop stars Charlie  XCX gave us all a little gift with her new song and video for “Good Ones”

5. “Good Ones” – Charlie XCX

