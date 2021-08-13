The Best New Music & Video Releases This Week Ft. Lizzo, Dua Lipa & More!

It’s Friday thennnnnn it must mean there’s some new music for us! The most anticipated release comes from Lizzo featuring Cardi B. Lizzo tried to express how nervous she was to be dropping her first song in 2 years with a TikTok
1. “Rumors” – Lizzo ft. Cardi B
Dua Lipa had teamed up with Elton John before back when she performed at his famous Oscars Pre-Party. Now they’ve teamed up again for a new song.
2. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix) – Elton John & Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish has seen a lot of success with her new album “Happier Than Ever”. But part of what makes Billie so great is her live performances. She performed the title track “Happier Than Ever” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
3. “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
TikTok mega star Bella Poarch hopped in the music scene with her first single “Build A B*tch”. Now she’s back with another one, this time teaming up with Sub Urban for “Inferno”. But there’s a big story behind this song. Bella said, ” Trigger warning: As a victim of sexual assault, this song and video mean a lot to me. This is something I haven’t been ready to share with you just yet. It’s very hard for me to talk about. But I’m ready now. I decided to express myself by creating a song and video with Sub Urban based on how I wished my experience went. It’s a fantasy I wish was true. I’m looking forward to sharing this with you all.”
4. “INFERNO” – Sub Urban & Bella Poarch
Megan Thee Stallion decided to bless our timelines with some new bars and booty shaking in her “Outta Town Freestyle”
5. “Outta Town Freestyle” – Megan Thee Stallion
And last but not least Machine Gun Kelly is getting ready for his new album and dropped the video this week for “Papercuts”