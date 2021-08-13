The Best New Music & Video Releases This Week Ft. Lizzo, Dua Lipa & More!

Billie Eilish has seen a lot of success with her new album “Happier Than Ever”. But part of what makes Billie so great is her live performances. She performed the title track “Happier Than Ever” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

TikTok mega star Bella Poarch hopped in the music scene with her first single “Build A B*tch”. Now she’s back with another one, this time teaming up with Sub Urban for “Inferno”. But there’s a big story behind this song. Bella said, ” Trigger warning: As a victim of sexual assault, this song and video mean a lot to me. This is something I haven’t been ready to share with you just yet. It’s very hard for me to talk about. But I’m ready now. I decided to express myself by creating a song and video with Sub Urban based on how I wished my experience went. It’s a fantasy I wish was true. I’m looking forward to sharing this with you all.”