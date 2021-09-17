The Best New Music & Video Releases Of The Week ft. Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift and More!

Another week of new music and videos including the much anticipated debut album of Lil Nas X “Montero. After what seems like months of marketing genius from Lil Nas X promoting the new album, it is finally here! And it is filled with jams and features but they also came with new videos as well. What seems to be the next single for Lil Nas X is “THATS WHAT I WANT” not only because he’s been playing it in the background when he posts on TikTok but also it has the most views so far of his newly released album.

1. “THATS WHAT I WANT” – Lil Nas X As mentioned earlier this album has a lot of iconic features with Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Jack Harlow and these two mega stars Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion

2. “Scoop” – Lil Nas X ft. Doja Cat

3. “DOLLA SIGN SLIME” – Lil Nas X ft. Megan Thee Stallion There’s plenty more of Lil Nas X videos to check out but we move forward to Taylor Swift. Swifties got Taylor’s song “Wildest Dreams” trending on TikTok. To say thank you, Taylor decided to surprise everyone and drop her version.

4. “Wildest Deams (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift I always love it when two artists that I’m a fan of decide to collaborate. That’s exactly what we got when G-Eazy decided to team up with Demi Lovato for their new song “Breakdown”

5. “Breakdown” – G-Eazy ft. Demi Lovato This week Dua Lipa announced she’s going on tour with Megan Thee Stallion so it’s already been a big week for her. But she has love all over the world including in Japan. She tweeted, “I’m so happy ‘Levitating’ has been doing it’s thing in Japan”

6.

7. “Levitating (Official Animated Video)” – Dua Lipa Finally, wrapping up this week of new music is an interesting release by DaBaby. DaBaby has been doing his best to get back in the public’s good graces. He’s made numerous apologies and even met with several HIV organizations to get more educated on the subject. Now he’s releasing a video that appears to tackle the subject of mental health and address how one of his friends took their own life. Appropriate timing as September is “Suicide Prevention Awareness Month” and there’s even a message about mental health at the end of the video. DaBaby also directed this video as he channels his inner “Joker”. See what you think about his latest video