The Best New Music & Video Releases From The Week W/ Ariana Grande, BTS & More! (7/16)

Posted July 16, 2021

Another Friday is here and it’s time to see the best new releases this week in music!  Let’s start with Ariana Grande!  We’ve been having something to look forward to every week with her thanks to her partnership with Vevo and doing special live performances for the internet.  This week she dropped 2! “My Hair” & “34+35”

1. “My Hair” – Ariana Grande

2. “34+35” – Ariana Grande

BTS had a 2 day stint on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Permission To Dance” 

Then the next day they did their #1 hit “Butter” 

3. “Butter” – BTS

Just a quick word to the wise if you see an artist going IG live with another artist you should probably pop in because a lot of times they are announcing some collaboration.  That’s what happened last night when Normani & Cardi B dropped a surprise single in our faces!

4. “Wild Side” – Normani ft. Cardi B

Even though Pop Smoke is gone his music lives on and his first posthumous album has got some all stars on it, including the disco queen of quarantine Dua Lipa.

5. “Demeanor” – Pop Smoke ft. Dua Lipa

And finally TikTok users will appreciate this because this started out as just a sound on the app and now it’s a full on jam featuring Jason Derulo.

6. “Jalebi Baby” – Tesher x Jason Derulo

