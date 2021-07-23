The Best New Music And Videos This Week From Lil Nas X, The Weeknd & More (7/23)

Friday means new music and videos and we got some good ones this week. There were some other releases earlier in the week but we’ll get to those in a bit. First let’s start with the much anticipated Lil Nas X video for “Industry Baby”. People were already hype about the song after hearing clips and finding out Kanye West was one of the producers. Then Lil Nas X gave everyone fair warning saying his video was “not for kids” and that sometimes he needs to be a “slut”. So consider this your final warning before you feast your eyes on the latest from Lil Nas X.
1. “Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow
The Kid Laroi dropped his new album “F*** Love 3: Over You” which has the new hit single “Stay” with Justin Bieber. The album has 29 SONGS!!! So of course there will be multiple bangers.
2. “Not Sober” – The Kid LAROI ft. Polo G & Stunna Gambino
We’ve gotten accustomed to Ariana Grande dropping new live performances in her partnership with Vevo. This week we got a couple more gems with “Positions” and “Off The Table” ft. The Weeknd.
3. “Positions” – Ariana Grande
4. “Off The Table” – Ariana Grande ft. The Weeknd
Speaking of The Weeknd, he has been teasing some new music and saying that his new album is on the way. It features Young Thug & Belly who said it was going to be “a movie”.
5. “Better Believe” – Belly, The Weeknd & Young Thug
We also got some new music from Camila Cabello who said she wrote this song during quarantine in Miami. It’s the first song off her new upcoming album “Familia” which she said it was inspired by two things….food & family.