The Best New Music And Videos This Week From Lil Nas X, The Weeknd & More (7/23)

Friday means new music and videos and we got some good ones this week. There were some other releases earlier in the week but we’ll get to those in a bit. First let’s start with the much anticipated Lil Nas X video for “Industry Baby”. People were already hype about the song after hearing clips and finding out Kanye West was one of the producers. Then Lil Nas X gave everyone fair warning saying his video was “not for kids” and that sometimes he needs to be a “slut”. So consider this your final warning before you feast your eyes on the latest from Lil Nas X.