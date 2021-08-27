Baby Keem , BTS , halsey
The Best Music & Videos Released This Week 8/27 ft. Olivia Rodrigo, Halsey, & more!

Posted 4 hours ago

Another Friday means another week of checking out the best new releases in music.  We have a bunch of great stuff to get to but let’s start with the pop princess that can do no wrong right now.  Olivia Rodrigo releases hit after hit from her debut album “Sour”.  And this week she gave us the visuals, dropping the music video for “Brutal”

1. “Brutal” – Olivia Rodrigo

Another highly anticipated debut was the latest single from Halsey! This album is so epic that it has a corresponding film in IMAX!

2. “I am not a woman, I’m a god” – Halsey

BTS had been running the charts this year with their song “Butter”.  So how can a song that was number 1 get even better? Add Megan Thee Stallion, DUH! 

3. “Butter” – BTS ft. Megan Thee Stallion

If you don’t look carefully (which I didn’t) it might look like Selena Gomez dropped a collab with Camila Cabello.  As much as we would like for that to happen we still got an awesome collab from Selena Gomez & Camilo!

4. “999” – Selena Gomez & Camilo

Last, but certainly not least is the return of King Kendrick! Kendrick Lamar and his cousin Baby Keem show off their “Family Ties” in a song that is burning up the internet right now.

5. “Family Ties” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

