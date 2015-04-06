bash , Blue Ivy , Children
The 15 Most Adorable Celebrity Kids Of 2015 So Far

Posted April 6, 2015

The 15 Most Adorable Celebrity Kids Of 2015 So Far was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. My babies a supermodel #ProudDad #chance @callmepumpkin — Diddy on his daughter Chance

2. 😜😜 — Kourtney Kardashian’s reaction to her son Mason playing with Justin Bieber

3. Juicy Man On Set At Work Today! Too Much Fun. Filming On The Famous Street Where They Shot Seinfeld.. #ICanDoThat — Ciara on bringing baby Future to work day

4. Baby Girl was excited and shocked to get her #DocMcStuffins Easter Basket from @platinum_eventz … #ThisGirlKeepsMeLaughing #HerOMGface LOL #DocLaiyah — Monica on her daughter Laiyah

5. The day you were born, the world had to make room for a little more Fancy✨👑🎀👛💎💅💕 #DylanSkye #BoshPrincess #YouWereBornToSparkle #SparkleAndShineDarling #BoshFamily #HerIdeaOfGettingReadyForBed — Adrienne Bosh on her princess Dylan Skye

6. My snuggle bear — Kim Kardashian on her daughter North West

7. Cousin play time… Curly Cue and Blue:) — Tia Mowry on her son Cree playing with his cousin.

8. Aasim x Skylar Look Just Alike.. 🙌💯 #Blessed — Mendeecees on father time with his kids.

