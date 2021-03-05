HomeCelebrity News

Tea Is Hot: OnlyFans Threesome Ended With Woman’s Boyfriend Getting Other Woman Pregnant

Posted March 5, 2021

I wasn't prepared for this kind of news

Source: jeffbergen / Getty


It’s still early and we’re not clear on all the details, but the timeline is slowly awakening to the news that an OnlyFans threesome went terribly wrong. A woman apparently tweeted and deleted details regarding the act that ended up with her male partner getting the other woman pregnant and Twitter is still trying to understand the hows and whys.

Twitter account @itswynterm AKA Wynter tweeted and deleted a number of tweets sharing how OnlyFans content she shot with her boyfriend.

“The last threesome that I had, the b*tch ended up getting pregnant for my man and I’m so hurt about that,” Wynter wrote on Thursday. “Idk what to do cuz I wanna be with him but I don’t wanna be nobody’s stepmother.”

Yikes.

She wrote in another now-deleted tweet, “I wanna live happily ever after with him but I’m so hurt that she got pregnant off a threesome that we was just supposed to be for content.”

All jokes aside, Wynter is having a rough time dealing with this but most folks in the adult film industry are aware that sex work comes with risks. This isn’t the first time the OnlyFans service has been used to show off a wild sex romp, but it might be the first time it’s led to such a shocking outcome.

Some might remember seeing Wynter in Hulu’s recent documentary, OnlyFans: Selling Sexy and she seemingly mentions the aforementioned tryst that is currently running through the minds of many.

Wynter has since stated she wished she hadn’t shared the news with the timeline but the damage is done and the news is out there for public consumption. Hopefully, and we mean this seriously, Wynter and her man figure things out.

Check out some of the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

Tea Is Hot: OnlyFans Threesome Ended With Woman’s Boyfriend Getting Other Woman Pregnant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

