HomeCelebrity News

TDE Boss Top Dawg Announces May 7 Date, Twitter Thinks Kendrick Lamar Is Coming

Posted 23 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty


Top Dawg Entertainment might just have the most talented roster in music today, hence why each release from one of its stars causes shock waves throughout the industry. TDE boss Top Dawg tweeted out a date for next month attached to a mystery release some expect to be Kendrick Lamar’s return to the world.

“THE WAIT IS OVAH!!!! #TDE,” read the tweet from the TDE founder. The tweet features a timer and the TDE logo, with the end of the short clip revealing “5/7/21” but nothing else. The speculation occurring online at the moment is sky high, but the label likes to do things differently than most.

Between Lamar, the beloved SZA, SchooHboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Reason, Isiah Rashad, and Lance Skiiiwalker, a new full-length from any of them would be a huge musical event.

K-Dot hasn’t dropped a full-length studio album since 2017’s DAMN., and he was the lead curator of the Black Panther: The Album release. There have been reports that the Compton wordsmith would be leaning into a rock-influenced sound for his next album, another leap forward from Lamar.

SZA’s last release Ctrl was also in 2017, and she dropped a pair of singles in “Hit Different” and “Good Days” from what most expect to be her sophomore release. She also featured alongside Doja Cat for the “Kiss Me More” track.

Ab-Soul has been away from the album release schedule since 2016, but he had a relatively active 2020 with features and the surprise “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle” single.

Jay Rock’s slept-on Redemption in 2018 was his last full-length, and ScHoolboy Q’s last drop was 2019’s CrasH Talk.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Top Dawg’s tweet below.

PHoto: Getty

TDE Boss Top Dawg Announces May 7 Date, Twitter Thinks Kendrick Lamar Is Coming  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 weeks ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 weeks ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 1 month ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close