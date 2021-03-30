Streets Said Justin LaBoy Caught Three-Way Fade From Migos, Black Twitter Is Lit

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

, the co-host, and co-creator of the Respectfully Justin show on REVOLT found his name trending on Twitter Tuesday morning (March 30). The streets are claiming that the members of theput the mitts on the popular social media star, causing Black Twitter to react in kind.

It goes without saying that there isn’t any footage of this alleged beatdown, nor does it appear that LaBoy is suffering from any injuries after posting just hours ago on his active Twitter feed. He’s also been quite active on his Instagram feed but the vague nature of the messages aren’t giving any clues on his condition but that hasn’t stopped fans from inquiring within.

LaBoy is intentionally not answering the questions of whether or not he had the paws put on him by Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, but it’s understandable why some would assume considering the recent episode of Respectfully Justin where Saweetie was a guest and seemingly had some shade to throw towards her ex-boyfriend, Quavo.

Just days after the episode went wide, most learned that the couple was no longer an item despite speculation raging high after Saweetie’s explosive appearance on the program. It was that spot that some on Twitter are saying why the Migos may have gone after LaBoy to handle their business.

Again, all of this is just rumors and speculation on the part of social media. We’ve looked over the social media accounts of LaBoy and all three members of the Migos extensively to determine whether or not any of this is true.

If this story develops, we’ll be back with more details. For now, keep scrolling and peep the reactions below.

