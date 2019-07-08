HomeEntertainment News

Stars Pay Tribute To Late Disney Actor Cameron Boyce

Posted July 8, 2019

When news poured in that Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old star of Disney’s “Descendants” and “Jessie” and one of the child actors from the film “Grown Ups” had passed away, former co-stars, fans and more rushed to social media to pay tribute.

Adam Sandler was among the first to pay tribute early Sunday morning, calling Boyce “too young, too sweet, too funny.”

“Loved that kid,” Sandler summed up while offering condolences to Boyce’s family and thanking him for all that he gave the world.

Fellow Disney star Skai Jackson followed suit, calling Boyce the “big brother she never had.”

“My heart will be forever broken,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs.”

See more heartbreaking tributes to the Disney star below in our gallery.

heartbroken

View this post on Instagram

My dearest Cameron...my forever Carlos❤️I’m at a total loss of words, my heart is aching, praying for your precious family, I love you Victor! You came into my life for: A Reason: To shine light and laughter in dark and hidden spaces-Thank you Cameron! A Season: we had so much fun creating magic on the set and at @amazinggraceconservatory A Lifetime...precious memories that I will cherish forever! Iconic characters tethered together forever! Wow, everyday is a present, a gift from God! Today I Celebrate your life, legacy and love you brought to the world Cameron! I will never forget your infectious smile and how you made me feel, I’m so thankful our lives intersected! You are #Amazing❤️❤️🙏🏾❤️ #RestWellMySon

@thecameronboyce🙏🏾

Darling, sweet Cameron. I find this news unfathomable, that a brilliant light such as yours could be gone. I think immediately of your beautiful smile, your infectious energy and your absolutely boundless talent. You, the baby of the crew, so young they were forever pumpkining you out for ‘fake Carlos’. To have watched you spin your way through these years with kindness and humility and just begin to come into your own...it is cruel and ugly to see that taken away. I send an ocean of love to your family with whom you were so close and who must be drowning in heartache. As a mother I simply cannot comprehend. It is small comfort that at least you shone more brightly in your few years than most do in a lifetime. Dance through the stars, keep shining. I just still cannot believe. 🖤

