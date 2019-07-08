Stars Pay Tribute To Late Disney Actor Cameron Boyce

When news poured in that, the 20-year-old star of Disney’s “Descendants” and “Jessie” and one of the child actors from the film “Grown Ups” had passed away, former co-stars, fans and more rushed to social media to pay tribute.

Adam Sandler was among the first to pay tribute early Sunday morning, calling Boyce “too young, too sweet, too funny.”

“Loved that kid,” Sandler summed up while offering condolences to Boyce’s family and thanking him for all that he gave the world.

Fellow Disney star Skai Jackson followed suit, calling Boyce the “big brother she never had.”

“My heart will be forever broken,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs.”

