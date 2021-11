RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Last night (Nov. 14) The MTV EMA’s went down in Budapest. If you’re not familiar with the EMA’s, it’s just like the VMA’s except in Europe. There were still some big names and amazing performances during the ceremony. Some of the performers were Ed Sheeran, Saweetie, and Maneskin. The award ceremony also celebrated the LGBTQ Community and Saweetie was one of many artists that showed their love for the community. You can see her speech and everyone’s performances below!

Source: NME