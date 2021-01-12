HomeCelebrity News

Social Media's Knee-Busting Dance Craze, #BussItChallenge Gets Some Celeb Love Too

Posted January 12, 2021

Erica Banks

Erica Banks is enjoying a nice little run with her 2020 single “Buss It” becoming the backdrop to one of this year’s best social media moments so far in the #BussItChallenge. Banks joined in on the phone, along with Gabrielle Union, Monica, and more doing their best drop it low set.

Banks, who hails from the Dallas suburb of DeSoto, Texas, released “Buss It” in the middle of 2020 when clubs across the nation were all but shut down save for a few select cities we won’t name. It could be assumed that the song didn’t go wide due to the lack of shows and opportunities for people to turn up to the track in public. TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram have been effective in moving the culture forward and that’s been true for Banks’ single.

In an Instagram video, Banks took on the challenge gamely and then handed out props to others who joined in on the fun. Truth be told, 2021 needed a reset after that B.S. at the U.S. Capitol last week and this was just the thing.

Check out the star-studded #BussItChallenge videos below. And keep running up Erica Banks’ “Buss It” below and on all streaming platforms.

1.

2.

3.

@riconasty

#bussitchallenge 🥺 THANKS FOR A MILLLION FOLLOWERSSSSS

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks

4.

5.

Erica Banks grouped together all her faves from Joseline Hernandez, Renni Rucci, and more.

