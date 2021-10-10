Sleepy Time: Deontay Wilder Got Knocked The F*ck Out By Tyson Fury, Twitter Was Merciless

The third time was not the charm for Deontay Wilder. In his third bout with Tyson Fury, the heavyweight boxer once again took an L (their first fight was a draw, the second went to Fury), and he got knocked the f*ck out for his trouble.
Wilder started off well enough in the first couple of rounds and even put Fury down in the 4th round but it was pretty much all downhill from there. Wilder caught a mean 2-piece and a biscuit in the 11th round, and he was a wrap. Nevertheless, it was a great fight.
In a fight that is being talked about as one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts, Tyson Fury retained his WBC title after knocking out Deontay Wilder at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
“I’ve been in this business 57 years promoting fights and I truly have to say I have never seen a heavyweight fight as magnificent as this,” boxing promoter Bob Arum told reporters after the conclusion of the third installment of the two boxers’ trilogy meetings.
After putting Wilder on the canvas in the third round, Fury found himself on the floor twice in the fourth.
In a brutal, roller coaster fight in front of of 15,820 fans, the 33-year-old Briton regrouped and put Wilder down in the 10th before delivering two enormous right hands to win the bout with a knockout.
Twitter was much less forgiving. Various images of Fury getting stung and hitting the mat began making the rounds instantaneously; Sure there was plenty of even-keel commentary, but we’re talking about Twitter, where slander and relentless jokes are the rule.
Wilder didn’t help his case by allegedly being a sore loser either.
Also, heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua is already catching collateral jokes.
Peep some of the better reactions to Fury retaining his WBC heavyweight title in the gallery.
1.
Deontay Wilder: "You dont have knockout power. I didnt feel nothing."
Also Wilder:#FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/ViybAW8UH1
— 999 (@tunespoilers) October 10, 2021
2.
How Deontay Wilder is waking up this morning after getting beat up by Tyson Fury last night pic.twitter.com/tWpxo8LXlj
— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) October 10, 2021
3.
Overcame mental health issues
Overcame drink problems
Overcame drug problems
Lost over 10 stone in weight
Won his heavyweight titles back
Successfully defended his titles@Tyson_Fury is inspirational pic.twitter.com/FkicH9XPR8
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 10, 2021
4. Man alive…
The stool that Tyson Fury used between rounds pic.twitter.com/bojZKCFX99
— SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 10, 2021
5. Who’s next?
Anthony Joshua after the first bell against Tyson Fury or Wilder pic.twitter.com/GAjcUOw75p
— SEGUN (@Ysf_Segun) October 10, 2021
6.
Deontay Wilder beats any other Heavyweight in the world tonight.
Tyson Fury though, isnt from this world. #FuryWilder3
— Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) October 10, 2021
7.
This mofo actually put Deontay Wilder to sleep. 6 pack is overrated..#FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/MB113oZun8
— StreetDisciple (@AnbarSniper) October 10, 2021
8.
Can't. Stop. Watching.
@TJay @Tyson_Fury #FuryWilder3 #TysonFury #GypsyKing #Boxing #DeontayWilder #MTKGlobal #AndStillpic.twitter.com/rMe8lzgc1O
— MTK Global Boxing (@MTKGlobal) October 10, 2021
9. The Rock with some words.
That was one of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen.
#1
#2
And #1 is undefeated going in.
Congrats to my friend & champion @Tyson_Fury
What a beautiful & resilient performance.
What a “on the shield” heart @BronzeBomber has.
I was inspired tonight by both men #FuryWilder3
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 10, 2021
10.
Deontay Wilder training to become an Insulate Britain protester. pic.twitter.com/JvdmzwE7sC
— Tears of a Clown (@Modmuffin) October 10, 2021
11.
This is what Tyson Fury did to Deontay Wilder. #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/dVIjOcVhRI
— MJ Ncube (@TheRealMJNcube) October 10, 2021
12.
BOMBQUAD!
If only Deontay Wilder could have been gracious and respectful in defeat to Tyson Fury. #FuryWilder3 #WilderFury3 #Boxing pic.twitter.com/MuvGiBA9J4
— RoyHBT (@RoyHBT) October 10, 2021
13. Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder
Source:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 09: Deontay Wilder (R) is knocked out by Tyson Fury in the 11th round during their WBC heavyweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on October 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
14.
Tyson Fury knocked Deontay Wilder spark out! pic.twitter.com/g3qjBgIx2a
— Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) October 10, 2021
15.
HELLUVA FIGHT!!! CLASSIC #FuryWilder3
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 10, 2021
Sleepy Time: Deontay Wilder Got Knocked The F*ck Out By Tyson Fury, Twitter Was Merciless was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
2.
3.
4. Man alive…
5. Who’s next?
6.
7.
8.
9. The Rock with some words.
10.
11.
12.
13. Tyson Fury v Deontay WilderSource:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 09: Deontay Wilder (R) is knocked out by Tyson Fury in the 11th round during their WBC heavyweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on October 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)