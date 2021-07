RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

You can always count on award shows to deliver some pretty awesome performances. Well the 2021 BET Awards delivered just that and some surprising moments. Cardi B revealed she was pregnant with baby #2, Lil Nas X had everyone’s timeline lighting up with his performance and so much more! It’s hard to fit everything in one post but if you missed it here were some of the best performances and moments of the night.