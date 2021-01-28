SilhouetteChallenge: The Silhouette Challenge Is The Latest Social Media Dance Craze

It appears that social media challenges are just the thing to get us through the Pandemoniums, with the still-important #BussItChallenge going strong on the strength of Jordyn Woods and others. However, theappears to be moving up on the leader board as the sultry social media dance craze is currently the hottest thing going online now.

We’re still trying to dig up more intel on who ignited the #SilhouetteChallenge flame, but we want to thank that person profusely so let us know. What we do know is that @eral__ shared a TikTok video of the tutorial for the challenge via her Twitter feed (and we should assume across all her socials ass well), which has been a welcome development for this trending dance.

Simply put, the challenge goes that the main subject, typically dressed down, flips a switch to Paul Anka’s song, “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” and slides right into Doja Cat’s “Streets” joint. What makes the #SilhouetteChallenge so alluring is that one has to use their imagination as you’re literally just seeing an outline of a person gyrating and dancing as they see fit to the groove behind them.

And as with the #BussItChallenge, famous names are getting in on the act, namely singer Chloe Bailey, who already cracked the Internet a taste with her version of the twerk fest to Erica Banks’ “Buss It” hit. Bailey, who most should know from the singing duo Chloe X Halle, has gained some rave reviews for her rendition of the Silhouette Challenge.

While the challenge is still growing legs, it definitely has a number of fire entries so far and we’ve got a handful of those listed out below. We must warn that some of the images teeter on the more “grown” side of things so mind young eyes and ears when partaking. For now, enjoy the ride.

here’s a tutorial for anybody wanting to do the #silhouettechallenge pic.twitter.com/KnYuarZkBj — e. (@eral__) January 27, 2021

